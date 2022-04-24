Florida Man’s Son Kept Him Locked in Feces-Covered Room For Months: Cops
SHIT’S CREEK
A bedridden Florida dad was found surrounded by roaches and his own feces after his son allegedly left him imprisoned in his home for eight months, police told WPEC. Officials with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they found the man incapacitated in an “uninhabitable” room and riddled with bed sores, according to an arrest report. The man told authorities that he had a seizure days before and got no help from his son, who allegedly kept him locked in his room and hadn’t fed him for four days. When Fire Rescue tried to move him, they found cockroaches crawling underneath him and throughout the bed, which was surrounded by feces and urine. Police arrested the man’s son, 22-year-old Jonathan Woods, on April 6 and charged him with false imprisonment and neglect of an elderly person/disabled adult.