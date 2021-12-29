‘Where Is Ron DeSantis Now?’: Florida Mayor Blasts Guv Over COVID
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t held any public briefings on COVID-19 since Dec. 17, and one mayor has had enough. “We have not received any assistance from the state of Florida at our testing sites,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who oversees Orlando, at a Tuesday press conference. “Our residents, all Florida residents, should be outraged and they should ask the question, ‘Where is our state? Where is our governor? Where is Ron DeSantis now?’ When is the last time you saw the governor do a press briefing on COVID-19?” Florida has begun setting new daily records for COVID-19 cases again, counting more than 32,000 on Christmas Day. Demings announced the opening of a third county-run testing site to meet the overwhelming need, but the mayor’s local health official said it won’t meet demand. “If we opened five sites, the five sites would be full and have two-hour waiting times,” Dr. Raul Pino said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.