Florida Minister Allegedly Hoarded 500 Images of Child Porn on His Computer

Charles Andrews, a 66-year-old minister living in Florida, has been arrested for allegedly having over 500 child porn pictures on his computer, including images of kids being sexually assaulted. Andrews was arrested Tuesday after the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was notified that he had downloaded nearly 70 pictures using the same IP address. Andrews, who was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in Alabama in 2006, is already a registered sex offender. He is being held without bond on counts of child porn possession and failing to meet registration requirements for sex offenders.