Christian TV Network Accused of Tossing Out Mobile Home Park Residents
OOPS
A mobile home community in Broward County, Florida, owned by the Trinity Broadcasting Network issued dozens of eviction notices to its residents—only to walk them back and say it was all a big misunderstanding. “TBN has begun the process of closing the park but it was not our intention to impose a short timeline on tenants that are not seasonal,” Lakeside Park Estates told its residents after a WPLG story spotlighted how some, including a leukemia patient, were given a 30-day notice to vacate. The park said the notice should have only been distributed to those who were seasonal renters so they could find places to stay next winter. For permanent residents, the community said it would work with them to find a “fair and compassionate” solution. “We look forward to working together with all concerned to accomplish fair and equitable conclusion,” it said.