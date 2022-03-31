4-Year-Old Girl Found Safe, Florida Mom Still Missing After Custody Handoff
‘ENDANGERED’
Florida police on Thursday entered their fourth day of searching for a mother who went missing at a custody exchange for her 4-year-old daughter, who was found safe Wednesday. Cassie Carli vanished from Navarre Beach on Sunday night without a trace, with Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson saying authorities considered her a “missing and endangered” person. “We just know that the way she has gone missing concerns us greatly,” he said at a Thursday press conference, adding that there had been no known cellphone or credit-card activity from the 37-year-old woman since her disappearance. Carli’s purse was found inside her car, which was located by detectives on Tuesday. Saylor, Carli’s daughter, went missing alongside her mother but was located on Wednesday in Birmingham with her father, identified as Marcus Spanevelo. Spanevelo, who has been interviewed by the authorities, was allegedly involved in a legal dispute with Carli over Saylor in 2021, with the mother calling him “abusive” and “toxic” on a GoFundMe page. “We are intent on speaking with him again,” Johnson said Thursday.