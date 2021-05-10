CHEAT SHEET
Florida Mom Allegedly Ordered Son to Fight Another Kid—Then Joined In
A Florida mother instructed her son to fight another boy in the neighborhood, encouraging the kid to strike his rival in the “balls and gut,” according to an arrest report cited by ClickOrlando.com. Jamie Rose Gensler, 35, is also accused of joining in the May 7 brawl, punching the victim to the ground and slapping him when he tried to get up, reported the news outlet. Gensler was arrested and charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, say Volusia County court records, which show she has had at least five prior run-ins with the law. The fight reportedly began over a basketball hoop that had been pushed over the night before.