Florida Mom Says 6-Year-Old Daughter ‘Traumatized’ After School Committed Her to Mental Health Facility
A Florida 6-year-old was reportedly committed to a mental health facility by her school after she was deemed to be “out of control,” though her mom says she simply has special needs. According to CBS News, a social worker claimed Nadia Falk's behavior during an incident at her Jacksonville elementary school in early February showed that she was a “threat to herself and others” after she allegedly destroyed school property and attacked staff. She was removed from school and committed to a behavioral health center under the Baker Act for psychiatric evaluation. Nadia's mother, Martina, said her daughter has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and a mood disorder. “I specifically placed my daughter at this school back in August 2019 because I was told they had specifically trained staff to handle special needs children,” she said. “She's traumatized. She is not herself anymore. I don't know what the long-term effects are.” Duval County Public Schools said the decision to commit Nadia was “compliant both with law and the best interest of this student and all other students at the school.” Nadia's mother is reportedly looking for a new school for her daughter.