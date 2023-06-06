Florida Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Her 9-Year-Old Son Amid Feud With Neighbor
‘STAND YOUR GROUND’
A Floridian who shot and killed their neighbor through their front door will walk free because of the state’s “stand your ground” law—at least for now. The unnamed shooter killed Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother and the shooter’s neighbor, as she stood in front of the shooter’s door with her 9-year-old son beside her, the Associated Press reported. Owens was reportedly confronting the neighbor—with whom she had feuded for over two years—over a dispute that began with Owens’ children playing in a nearby field. The lawyer representing Owens’ family, legendary civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, said in a statement that the shooter had shouted racial slurs at Owens’ children before the argument that left Owens dead. Police who responded to the scene found Owens shot, but state law prohibited them from arresting the as-of-yet unnamed shooter until authorities can prove she didn’t act in self-defense.