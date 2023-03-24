CHEAT SHEET
    Florida NAACP Wants Travel Warning Over DeSantis Policies

    NO-FLY ZONE?

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

    Scott Audette/Reuters

    The Florida chapter of the NAACP says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies have made the state so inhospitable it wants the national organization to issue a travel warning that advises people not to move or travel there. DeSantis called the unanimous vote on the recommendation a “stunt,” but Jacksonville NAACP President Isaiah Rumlin says it’s dead serious. “We fought very hard to get diversity to get inclusion,” Rumlin told News4Jax. “We fought very hard for voting rights. All of these policies and laws are trying to revert back to where we were in the past.”

