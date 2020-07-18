Florida Notches Another 10,000 Coronavirus Cases in a Day—for the Sixth Time in a Week
Florida has recorded another 10,328 new coronavirus cases in one day, according to data from the state health department, the sixth of the last seven days the state has registered upwards of 10,000 cases. Roughly 95 people died, according to the Saturday tally, though due to the way the state structures its data reporting, not all of those deaths occurred within the preceding 24-hour period, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. More than 330,000 people in the state have contracted the virus, and nearly 5,000 have died. Florida has struggled to contain the spreading virus without lockdown orders or mask mandates, which Governor Ron DeSantis has said he hopes to avoid. DeSantis previously attributed the rise to “a flatter curve”—a lower initial prevalence that led to the decision to reopen—and he warned Floridians to stay away “big gatherings” in coming weeks. The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place in Jacksonville in just over a month.