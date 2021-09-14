Florida Nurse Admits She Threatened to Kill Kamala Harris for $53,000
UNHINGED
A Florida nurse had pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of unhinged rants. Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, is now facing five years in prison. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Phelps admitted in federal court that she sent her imprisoned husband several video messages of her screaming, rantingm and saying she had taken $53,000 to kill Harris. She said she’d carry out the hit within 50 days. Phelps also sent pictures of herself with guns and then, two days later, she applied for a concealed weapon permit, the department said. Some videos were reportedly filmed by her children.
The six-count indictment alleges Phillips told investigators that she believed the VP isn’t actually Black. Harris is Indian and Jamaican.