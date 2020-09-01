Florida Nursing Homes to Allow Visitors for First Time Since March
‘HUG SOMEBODY’
In an emotional announcement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that nursing homes in the state will once again allow visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic following recommendations from a nursing home task force. “Part of having a healthy society is understanding that human beings seek affection,” he said at a round table in Jacksonville. “Many of the folks understand that they have loved ones who are in the last stage of their life. They’re not demanding a medical miracle. They’re not having unrealistic expectations. They just would like to be able to say goodbye or to hug somebody.” DeSantis issued an executive order in mid-March banning all nursing home visitors to protect vulnerable seniors from COVID-19. Since August 11, 62 percent of Florida’s facilities have not seen new cases of the virus, according to task force leader Mary Mayhew. Under the new order, family members can visit nursing patients two at a time and must wear protective gear.