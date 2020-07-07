Florida Orders Schools to Reopen in Weeks Despite Record Spike in Coronavirus Cases
Florida state officials have ordered all schools to open in August—despite the state’s record-breaking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order Monday that will require all schools to open in the fall, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. “All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools in August at least five days per week for all students,” the announcement states. However, local health officials are allowed to overrule the order if they feel that it’s not safe to open area schools. Florida set a record for most coronavirus cases in the U.S. in a single day on Saturday, with a total of 11,458 positive cases confirmed in 24 hours. On Sunday, the state surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.