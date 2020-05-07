CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Hundreds Ordered to Flee Wildfires Scorching Florida Panhandle

    DON’T STAY AT HOME

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters

    Most of us are being urged to stay at home—but this is an exception. Nearly 500 people have been ordered to flee from their houses after wildfires began raging through the Florida Panhandle, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Florida Forest Service officials said the fire in Santa Rosa County had burned around 2,000 acres and had destroyed 18 homes. It’s been named the the Five Mile Swamp fire. “This is a rapidly evolving situation,” Santa Rosa emergency management officials said. “If you do not feel safe in your home, you should leave. Take your pets with you.” The fire reportedly started as a planned burn on Monday but it grew out of control by Wednesday. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said it’ll investigate how it got out of hand. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

    Read it at Tampa Bay Times