Hundreds Ordered to Flee Wildfires Scorching Florida Panhandle
Most of us are being urged to stay at home—but this is an exception. Nearly 500 people have been ordered to flee from their houses after wildfires began raging through the Florida Panhandle, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Florida Forest Service officials said the fire in Santa Rosa County had burned around 2,000 acres and had destroyed 18 homes. It’s been named the the Five Mile Swamp fire. “This is a rapidly evolving situation,” Santa Rosa emergency management officials said. “If you do not feel safe in your home, you should leave. Take your pets with you.” The fire reportedly started as a planned burn on Monday but it grew out of control by Wednesday. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said it’ll investigate how it got out of hand. No injuries or deaths have been reported.