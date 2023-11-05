Florida Parents Enraged After Fourth Graders Whipped With Belt at School

Read it at WESH
Several parents have yanked their children out of a Florida parochial school where a church staffer allegedly used his own belt to whip fourth-graders after one pupil was caught writing on a desk. Corporal punishment is legal in the state, but some parents are demanding criminal charges, saying they never consented to physical discipline for their kids, who were traumatized by the incident. “They were hysterically crying and calling parents,” a mother of three students at St. Mark Preparatory in Orlando told WESH.