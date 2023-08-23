Parents Fume After School Has Black-Only Assembly on Testing

A Florida school held an assembly on state tests only for Black students—reportedly informing them that scores were low, promising them fast food if they got their scores up, and warning them they could end up in jail or dead without academic success. Parents at Bunnell Elementary were outraged by the segregation, according to WESH. “You left the white children to continue their education, and the Black children had to go out to be talked about the consequences of not being successful,” one parent said. The school district said there was no “malice” involved. “While the desire to help this particular subgroup of students is to be commended, how this was done does not meet the expectations we desire among Flagler Schools,” it said in a statement.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10