Florida Passes New York in Coronavirus Cases
QUITE A BLIP
Florida added another 12,199 coronavirus infections to its tally on Saturday, pushing the state past New York’s total and leaving it second only to California. NBC Miami reports that Saturday’s numbers mean Florida had an average of 11,000 positive test results per day this week, down from about an average of 12,000 the previous week. The state reported 124 new deaths, and hospitalizations went up by 505, a lower increase than in previous days. Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the spike in COVID-19 cases—which led President Trump to scrap plans for the GOP convention in Jacksonville—a “blip.”