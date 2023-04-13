Florida Passes Six-Week Abortion Ban After Republicans Fast-Track Bill
WHITTLING AWAY
Florida’s House of Representative passed a six-week abortion ban on Thursday after Republicans used their supermajority to fast-track the process. It came just hours after lawmakers shot down dozens of amendments proposed by Democrats to the so-called “Heartbeat Protection Act.” The ban now heads to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, if he signs the bill as expected, will hand anti-abortion activists around the state a massive victory. “Here in the state of Florida, we care deeply about life,” said the bill’s co-sponsor Rep. Jennifer Canady. “And we care about the very most vulnerable in our society: babies in the womb.” Whether or not the bill goes into effect depends on how Florida’s Supreme Court rules on the current 15-week law. Either way, abortion access advocates fear that restrictions only serve to hurt the most vulnerable. “We have got to stop imposing our personal beliefs on other people and do what’s right for people,” said Democratic Rep. Dianne Hart. “Illegal abortions will be on the rise, and we will return to some very, very dark ages where people will die.”