CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Florida Pastor Allegedly Masturbates on Starbucks Patio—a SECOND Time
UNHOLY
Read it at KATU
Can’t a Floridian enjoy a latte in peace? Last month, Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon, a pastor who teaches online ministry classes, allegedly exposed and performed sexual acts on himself on a Starbucks patio, according to Florida deputies. Muniz-Colon, who was arrested on Monday, is charged with exposure of sexual organs, as KATU reported. The local sheriff’s office said that it received a report in early May that he was masturbating on the coffee shop’s deck, and a news release said an investigation showed he “previously had similar charges that occurred at the same location.”