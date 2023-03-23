CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Florida Police Plead for Help Identifying Tekashi 6ix9ine Attackers
SEARCH PARTY
Read it at Variety
Florida police are asking for help identifying the group of people who attacked disgraced rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in a gym locker room. The 26-year-old was recorded getting beaten up and posted on social media with the caption “King Shit. we caught 6ix9ine slipping fuck a rat ADR not in our hood.” A day after the incident, the Palm Beach County sheriff tweeted that they’re still looking for the suspects, telling the public “we need your help.” No details have been confirmed on the attack, but it’s suspected to be in connection with the rapper’s plea deal testimony against the Nine Trey gang in 2019, which landed two members in jail.