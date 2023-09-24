CHEAT SHEET
Florida Police Identify Woman Killed by Massive Alligator
The Florida woman who met her fate in an alligator’s mouth has been identified, police said on Saturday. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office named Sabrina Peckham, 41, as the 14-foot gator’s victim and said in a statement her family had been notified. Police shot and killed the gator on Friday after it responded to a call about a body in a canal in Largo, a small Florida community. The New York Post reports that Peckham didn’t have a fixed address and had been fined $500 earlier this month for sneaking onto a county wetland in July, about a half mile from where she was found on Friday.