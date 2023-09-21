Florida Police: Kids, 10 and 11, Steal Mom’s Car, Drive Three Hours
WAIT 'TIL WE GET HOME!
Two Florida children, aged 10 and 11, stole their mother’s car and drove for three hours before being stopped by police. The cops said that the kids first took the vehicle in North Port, where they had been reported missing, before getting pulled over at 3:50 a.m. on I-75 in Alachua County. Officers considered the confrontation a “high risk traffic stop” due to the car being reportedly stolen but were surprised when they saw a 10-year-old boy stepping out of the driver’s side and his 11-year-old sister exiting from the passenger seat. In a press release, deputies said, “contact was made with the mother of the children, who declined to pursue charges and drove three hours north to Alachua County to take custody of both kids.”