Florida Police Release Footage of Brad Parscale Being Tackled by SWAT Team
‘HE’S ACTING CRAZY’
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released body-cam footage of a Sunday incident involving former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who was hospitalized for intent to self-harm under Florida’s Baker Act. “He’s acting crazy, so I went outside to the backyard,” a woman off camera says at the start of the video. The same woman later comes into frame, revealed to be Brad Parscale’s wife, Candice Parscale. In the footage, Candice tells authorities Brad “cocked his handgun” in front of her before going back into his home office. Police then ask Parscale to walk outside the home unarmed. A shirtless Parscale later emerges while holding a beer. “I’m not trying to kill myself,” he says, before walking closer to the officer with the body camera. At that point, other officers shout at Parscale to get on the ground, with one tackling him as two more come to restrain him.