Florida Police Search for Abducted Baby After Suspect Is Found Dead
A triple murder suspect who police say abducted his newborn baby after allegedly gunning down the baby's mother has been found dead, but the infant remains missing, the Miami Herald reports. Police believe Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, abducted the newborn infant—who was his own son from one of the women police say he killed—after he allegedly shot to death three family members in Miami on Tuesday night. Caballeiro’s body was reportedly discovered in the woods not far from where his vehicle was found in nearby Tampa. He is believed to have shot himself with a rifle, law enforcement sources told the Herald. Local police have launched a desperate search for the child, named Andrew, including an Amber Alert. “Obviously this is a tragedy. A sad tragedy and we need to locate Mr. Caballeiro,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome. “We know he did take his newborn and we’re definitely concerned about his safety.” The women killed were identified as the infant’s mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.