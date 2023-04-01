CHEAT SHEET
Fears Grow for 26-Year-Old Florida Woman Missing for Weeks
Local authorities in Marion County, Florida, are looking for 26-year-old Sara Ebersole, who has been missing since March 2. Ebersole was last seen leaving a gas station with two men in a pickup truck. “Due to the length of time since she was last seen and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, law enforcement is seeking information about her whereabouts,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote. On March 19, Deborah Ritchie, a friend of Ebersole’s, posted to Facebook: “Keep continuing to pray for her safety and for her strength until we can find her. I miss our morning coffee chats about our dreams and I want more of them.”