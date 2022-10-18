Florida Sheriff Lashes Out After ‘Really, Really Stupid’ Crime
‘CRAZIEST STUFF’
A Florida sheriff has lashed out at two suspects who allegedly shot a woman they thought was trying to rob them. Describing the alleged crime as “really, really stupid,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday, “what I’m about to tell you, you just absolutely cannot believe, this ranks among the craziest stuff that I’ve seen in a while.” Gino Colincosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son allegedly fired seven shots “at an innocent lady” sitting in her car. The incident began, Judd said, when a neighbor dropped off medication at the front door of the Colincosta residence after it was misdelivered. A doorbell alert notified the men’s cellphones that someone was at the front door. “So what do they do? They think they’re being broken into,” Judd said. The pair, both allegedly armed with .45 caliber firearms, then went looking for the apparent culprit, finding a woman in a dark car 100 yards away. “She looks up and sees Gino standing at the back of her vehicle with a gun pointing at her screaming for her to get out of the back of her car.” The woman got away uninjured despite being shot at repeatedly. “One of the bullets, even though it didn’t hit her, went through the baby’s car seat and lodged in the driver’s seat of the car. Our victim was that close to death and certainly had there been a baby in the car seat, the baby would have been killed.” The men have been charged with attempted murder, “among other things,” Judd said.