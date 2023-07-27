Principal Arrested for Not Reporting Teen Student’s Sexual Assault
ACCUSED
The principal of a Florida high school and four other current and former staff members have been arrested and charged with failing to report the sexual assault of a minor after learning of an alleged assault of a 15-year-old student. Palm Beach Central High School principal Darren Edgecomb, along with former behavioral health professional Priscilla Carter, assistant principals Daniel Snider and Nereyda Cayado De Garcia, and chorus teacher Scott Houchins were identified by police as the detained staff. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two boys, and a friend of the alleged victim gave a letter expressing concerns to Houchins, who then did not report the claims to authorities, court documents show. Carter then spoke with the alleged victim but also allegedly failed to report the assault, and in August 2021 the principal and assistant principals similarly chose not to report the assault after the girl identified herself and gave Snider a written statement, according to court records. Carter has pleaded not guilty while the others have yet to enter pleas.