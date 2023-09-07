Florida Principal Resigns After Black-Only Assembly on Low Test Scores
The principal of a Florida school has resigned after their school held an assembly where Black children were singled out for low standardized test scores, the school announced Thursday. Bunnell Elementary Principal Donelle Evensen informed Flagler County Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore “that she is resigning,” the announcement read. The outrage began when Black fourth and fifth graders were allegedly called into the assembly last month and shown a PowerPoint presentation saying “(African Americans) have underperformed on standardized assessment for the last past three years,” according to WESH. Presenters at the assembly also allegedly told the Black children: “If you don’t improve, you could end up in jail or the victim of gun violence.” Superintendent Moore, who has previously apologized over the incident, expects an investigation into the matter to be completed this week.