Florida Principal Visits ‘Pornographic’ Statue That Got Her Fired
NO PORNO HERE
The Florida principal who was ousted from her charter school in March after parents complained about sixth grade children seeing images of the apparently “pornographic” artwork of Michelangelo’s “David” has since visited the iconic sculpture in person. A picture of Hope Carrasquilla was snapped Friday as she stood in front of the Biblical figure at the Galleria dell’Accademia di Firenze as a guest of the museum’s director—part of a defiant protest to those who deem such artwork as indecent. Carrasquilla declared: “There is nothing wrong with the human body in and of itself,” Carrasquilla said, according to a statement from the museum and obtained by the BBC. She also made remarks on the “purity” and “humanness” of the sculpture. “Michelangelo would have done him wrong to sculpt him in any other way,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful.” Galleria dell’Accademia director Cecilie Hollberg told the AP in March: “To think that ‘David’ could be pornographic means truly not understanding the contents of the Bible, not understanding Western culture and not understanding Renaissance art.”