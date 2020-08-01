CHEAT SHEET
Florida Prison Bosses Infected With COVID-19 After Jail Visit and Conference
The head of the Florida prison system and his deputy have tested positive for the coronavirus—but it’s not clear if they got it from visiting a COVID-filled facility or attending a sheriffs’ conference. The Miami Herald reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls also attended the July 27 conference. Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch developed symptoms on July 30 and then tested positive, while his No. 2 doesn’t have any symptoms. On the day of the conference, both men visited Columbia Correctional in Lake City, where more than half the inmates are infected and four have died.