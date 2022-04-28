3 Florida Prison Officers Arrested for Beating 60-Year-Old Inmate to Death
CUFFED
Three employees at a South Florida prison have been arrested in connection with the February beating death of an inmate, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The trio were booked early Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery of an elderly adult, and cruel treatment of a detainee. The victim was Ronald Gene Ingram, a 60-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at the Dade Correctional Institution for murder. The Miami Herald reported that the Feb. 14 incident began when Ingram threw a cup of urine at officers, and the beating was not captured by prison surveillance cameras. The officers arrested on Thursday were identified as Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34. At least 10 officers were put on leave immediately after Ingram’s death.