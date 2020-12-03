Florida P.I. Sues Miami Herald Reporter Julie K. Brown Over Epstein Book
LEGAL BATTLE
A private investigator has filed a lawsuit against award-winning Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown seeking $750,000 over her upcoming book on billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Michael Fisten alleges that he and Brown had signed a “collaboration agreement” in May 2019 to split the proceeds from her book on how the wealthy hedge fund manager managed to dodge prosecution for sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls, according to the Miami Herald. But Brown ultimately edged him out and deprived him of earnings, Fisten alleges. Brown signed a $1 million contract for the book, titled Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story, after the agreement was allegedly signed with Fisten, and the book is now slated for release by HarperCollins in May 2021. “Mr. Fisten’s case and his suit are built on smoke and mirrors,” Jeff Sonn, Brown’s lawyer, was quoted as saying by the Herald. “This is a simple contract dispute, period.” Sonn said Fisten is the one who broke the collaboration agreement by feeding information to Netflix that was meant to appear exclusively in the book. In addition, Sonn said, Fisten “provided almost nothing new that was substantive for the book.” Brown reportedly plans to countersue.