Florida Probing Private Academy That Shuns Vaccinated Kids

The Florida Department of Education has fired off a sternly worded letter to a private school that ordered any students who get the COVID-19 vaccine to stay home for 30 days or more. The state says it’s still investigating the situation at Centner Academy, but warned that it could strip the school of scholarship funds if it’s found to have violated the rights of parents to make health care decisions for their children. In a letter to parents, the school spouted the false belief that getting the vaccine would make children contagious; in reality, the vaccine contains no live virus and vaccinated people are far less likely to be infected than those who have not gotten the shot.