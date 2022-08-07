Florida Prosecutor Vows to ‘Fight Back’ After DeSantis Suspension
BAN BRAWL
The Florida prosecutor that Ron DeSantis suspended last week over his refusal to prosecute abortion or gender-affirming surgery cases vowed to fight back on Sunday, arguing the governor tried to “take away my job for doing my job.” “I was elected because the people of this county share my vision for criminal justice, trust my judgment, and have seen your success,” prosecutor Andrew Warren said in a Facebook video on Sunday. “I swore to uphold the Constitution, and that’s exactly what I’ve done.” DeSantis suspended Warren—the twice-elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa—last week over Warren’s vow not to prosecute those who perform abortions or gender-affirming surgeries, saying the prosecutor went “above the law” in the name of “woke” decisions. “I’m not going down without a fight,” Warren said Sunday. “I refuse to let this man trample on your freedoms to speak your mind, to make your own health care decisions, and to have your vote count.”