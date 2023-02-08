Florida Rapper Accused of Killing Pregnant Mom Days After Murder Acquittal
‘EXECUTIONS’
On Jan. 27, Billy Bennett Adams III walked out of a Florida courthouse after a jury acquitted him of two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal 2020 shooting of two men in a recording studio. Three days later, a pregnant 22-year-old was found dead on a Tampa street not far from the parked SUV where her young son was sleeping. On Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Alana Sims’ death, Adams was arrested and charged in her murder, the Tampa Police Department said. The 25-year-old rapper, who performs under the moniker “Ace NH,” is also facing a charge of killing an unborn child by injury to the mother. Last month, the jury in his 2020 case had deliberated for roughly four hours before deciding Adams had acted in self-defense when he shot Trevon Albury and Daniel Thompson. On the witness stand, Adams explained he’d feared for his life after overhearing the pair discussing plans to rob the recording studio’s owner, an argument prosecutors rebuffed. “This wasn’t self-defense,” an assistant state’s attorney said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “These were executions.”