Cops: 'Serial Killer' Real Estate Agent Hunted Homeless People
A real estate agent believed to have hunted homeless people was arrested by Miami police on Thursday. The agent, Willy Suarez Maceo, is suspected in two Tuesday night shootings that left one dead and another injured. In a press conference Interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales confirmed that both victims were homeless and for “no reason had been brutally targeted" by Maceo, described by police as a "serial killer." Police said they are planning to charge Maceo with a count of murder and a count of attempted murder. Maceo was implicated by surveillance footage placing his car at one of the attacks and ballistic testing showing the same gun was used in both attacks.