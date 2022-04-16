Florida Rejects Math Textbooks Over Nonsensical ‘Critical Race Theory’ Paranoia
TOTALLY NORMAL STATE
The Florida Department of Education has rejected 54 of 132 math textbooks submitted by publishers for including “prohibited topics” such as Critical Race Theory, the agency said in a press release Friday. “It is unfortunate that several publishers, especially at the elementary school grade levels, have ignored this clear communication and have attempted to slip rebranded instructional materials based on Common Core Standards into Florida’s classrooms, while others have included prohibited and divisive concepts such as the tenants [sic] of CRT or other unsolicited strategies of indoctrination—despite FDOE’s prior notification,” the press release said. The decision was announced under the headline, “Florida Rejects Publishers’ Attempts to Indoctrinate Students.” Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said last year that he intended to eradicate “crazy liberal stuff” from the state’s curricula.