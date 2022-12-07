Author of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Is Indicted for Fraud
DON’T SAY FELON
A Florida House Republican was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on two counts of wire fraud, as well as another four charges of money laundering and making false statements. Rep. Joseph Harding is accused of scheming to defraud the Small Business Administration by obtaining coronavirus-related small business loans under fraudulent pretenses, racking up as much as $150,000 and then trying to obtain more, according to the Justice Department. The 35-year-old was elected to the state’s Congress in 2020, garnering national attention for introducing Florida’s notorious “Don't Say Gay” bill, which prohibits K-3 classrooms from discussing gender identity or the history or existence of the LGBTQ community. Harding is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023. If convicted, he faces up to 35 years in prison.