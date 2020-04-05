CHEAT SHEET
Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Virus-Free, Reunited With Family
‘I FEEL WELL’
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) said on Sunday that he has fully recovered from the novel coronavirus and is hoping to donate his plasma to the Red Cross “to help those with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.” “Today, after being deemed #COVID19 free by my doctor, I was able to reunite with my family in Miami,” the congressman wrote on Twitter, adding that he feels well but is still “a bit weak.” Diaz-Balart, 58, was one of the first two members of Congress to test positive for the virus, along with Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT). “I want to reiterate the seriousness of this sickness, and I encourage everyone to continue to follow the @CDCgov guidelines,” he added in a separate Tweet.