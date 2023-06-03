Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), perhaps best known for being the first Gen Z member of Congress, joined the band Paramore on stage at a Washington, D.C. show Friday night and shared this message with his state’s governor: “Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck fascism!” After inviting the congressman up to join her, Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams asked the cheering crowd, “Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?” At a music festival in Atlantic City last weekend, Williams declared from the stage, “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me.”