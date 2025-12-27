Florida Rep. Accused of Fraud Edits $100K Ring Out of Photo
A Florida Rep. is under fire after she shared an edited version of a photo of herself minus an expensive ring that was allegedly paid for with fraudulent funds. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democratic representative for Florida’s 20th congressional district, shared a holiday greeting on X on Thursday, wishing her constituents a “joyful, safe holiday season,” along with an edited image of herself. Users on the platform were quick to point out that a ring the congresswoman wore in the original photo was notably absent. Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, on charges that she stole millions in funds allocated for FEMA. Of the disaster relief money she allegedly stole, she spent $109,000 on a 3.14-carat diamond ring from a New York City jewelry store in 2021, according to the Miami New Times. The congresswoman’s chief of staff, Naomie Pierre-Louis, told CBS 12 in a statement that the edited photo was “not directed, approved or authorized” by Cherfilus-McCormick. “It was a staff-level decision made by well-intentioned individuals seeking to protect the Member’s reputation. It was unauthorized and should not have occurred,” Pierre-Louis said. “The image is the Congresswoman’s official portrait, and she has no intention of altering or editing it now or in the future.”