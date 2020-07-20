Florida Reports Over 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases for Sixth Straight Day

Read it at Miami Herald
Florida reported 10,347 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state Monday, marking the sixth straight day the state has reported more than 10,000 new cases. With 90 new deaths in the last 24-hour period, the state has now seen 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Despite the mounting case numbers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been hesitant to tighten preventative measures. DeSantis said Saturday that he would not implement a statewide mask mandate— though several counties including Miami-Dade have begun to enforce such a rule— and said Friday that it “doesn’t make sense” to close gyms. Speaking at a press conference Monday, DeSantis encouraged Floridians who had recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.