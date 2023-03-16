Florida GOP Lawmaker: I Filed That Confederate Flag Bill ‘in Error’
RED FLAGS
A Florida state senator said Wednesday that his office had accidentally filed legislation that would have allowed the Confederate flag to be flown outside government buildings, with a spokesperson calling it a filing made “in error.” Sen. Jay Collins (R) on Tuesday proposed an amendment that would have exempted Confederate flags from a broad flag-flying ban outside government buildings in state, according to Forbes. It would have added the Confederate flag to an authorized list that includes the U.S. flag, the state flag, and flags of municipalities. The amendment was withdrawn less than 24 hours after it was introduced. In a statement posted to Twitter, spokesman Ted Veerman began by citing Collins’ veteran status, adding, “Any insinuation that Jay is a confederate sympathizer is disgusting.” Veerman said that the amendment had been yanked “as we work to ensure the wording of our bill is in line with the state constitution and statute.”