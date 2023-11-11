Florida Republican Under Fire After Calling for Palestinian Deaths
‘INCREDIBLY SORRY’
Florida state lawmaker Michelle Salzman has come under fire for appearing to call for the deaths of all Palestinians. In an impassioned speech this week, state representative Angie Nixon called for a ceasefire and asked of her fellow lawmakers: “We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many will be enough?” “All of them,” Michelle Salzman responded in a widely panned comment that she has since sought to walk back. Salzman initially called the controversy “fake” in a WEAR News interview, before apologizing through a friend on social media. “I am so incredibly sorry for even the slightest of suggestions that I would want an entire community erased. My comments were unapologetically towards the Hamas regime- I NEVER said Palestine,” Salzman said in a statement shared by her friend Rebekah Jones. “The heartbreaking loss of Palestinian lives is never a desire of mine.”