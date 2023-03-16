CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Florida Republican Floats Bill Banning K-5 Students From Discussing Periods at School

    WHAT?!

    Katie Hawkinson

    Florida's state capitol building in Tallahassee.

    Wikimedia Commons

    Florida Republican lawmaker Stan McClain has proposed a bill that would prohibit instruction on sexually transmitted diseases, health education, and human sexuality for students earlier than sixth grade. The bill would, in effect, means student could be prohibited from speaking with staff about their menstrual cycles, McClain confirmed Wednesday when asked by Democratic state Rep. Ashley Viola Gantt to confirm. Such an outcome is not the “intent of the bill,” McClain said, adding that he would be “amenable” to amendments granting students the ability to discuss menstruation. The bill as proposed would also require Florida schools to teach that sex is determined “at birth” and that it is “binary, stable and unchangeable,” HuffPost reported.

    Read it at Huffington Post