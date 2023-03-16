Florida Republican Floats Bill Banning K-5 Students From Discussing Periods at School
WHAT?!
Florida Republican lawmaker Stan McClain has proposed a bill that would prohibit instruction on sexually transmitted diseases, health education, and human sexuality for students earlier than sixth grade. The bill would, in effect, means student could be prohibited from speaking with staff about their menstrual cycles, McClain confirmed Wednesday when asked by Democratic state Rep. Ashley Viola Gantt to confirm. Such an outcome is not the “intent of the bill,” McClain said, adding that he would be “amenable” to amendments granting students the ability to discuss menstruation. The bill as proposed would also require Florida schools to teach that sex is determined “at birth” and that it is “binary, stable and unchangeable,” HuffPost reported.