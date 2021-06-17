Florida Republican Threatened to Call in Hit Squad to Make Rival ‘Disappear’
‘SHE’S GONNA BE GONE’
A Republican candidate for a Florida congressional seat threatened to call in a Russian hit squad to wipe out a GOP rival, according to secret tape recordings obtained by Politico. The outlet said William Braddock made repeated threats against the life of Anna Paulina Luna in a 30-minute conversation with a fellow conservative activist who recorded the call. “I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America,” Braddock allegedly said. “That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a fucking speed bump in the road. She’s a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood.”
Politico described Braddock as a “lower-tier” candidate in the contest for the Tampa Bay-area 13th District. Luna, an Air Force vet and former model, won a GOP primary last year but lost out in the general election to Democrat Charlie Crist—who is vacating the seat to run for governor. Braddock’s alleged threats were recorded by activist Erin Olszewski, who passed the recording to police and warned Luna. At one point in the call she asks Braddock what would happen if Luna was going to win the contest. “She’s gonna be gone. Period,” he replies. “I call up my Russian and Ukrainian hit squad, and within 24 hours, they’re sending me pictures of her disappearing.”