Florida Republicans Try Ugly New Way to Steal the Presidency

I know you’re thinking about the debates, or the appalling things being done in our name down along the border, or maybe even war with Iran. But spare me three minutes for another important thing happening this week, one that it is by no means crazy to say could be the difference between Donald Trump winning reelection or losing it.

Sometime this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to let SB 7066 become law. That’s the bill that Florida Republicans passed earlier this year to try to undo the expected impact of 2018’s Amendment 4, the initiative restoring voting rights to ex-felons that Florida voters passed overwhelmingly, by 65 to 35 percent.

The relevant language of Amendment 4 said: “ any disqualification from voting arising from a felony conviction shall terminate and voting rights shall be restored upon completion of all terms of sentence including parole or probation.” That’s a little bit of a linguistic curveball (disqualification…shall terminate), but it’s clear enough. People with past felony convictions could vote again after completing their sentence, including parole or probation.