Florida Roller Coaster Derails, Sending Two Riders Plummeting 34 Feet

Read it at Sun-Sentinel
Two people plunged 34 feet from a Daytona Beach roller coaster late Thursday after it derailed from its track and left passengers dangling off, authorities said. At least six people were injured in the incident on the ride called the Sand Blaster on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, the cause of which was not immediately known. The Daytona Beach Fire Department said 10 passengers were rescued after they were stuck “hanging” from the roller coaster. No further details were available on the conditions of those injured.