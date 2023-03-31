Florida School District Keeps Changing Story on ‘Ruby Bridges’ Ban
HMMM
Since coming under fire for banning the Disney movie Ruby Bridges from a second grade class, a Florida school district can’t seem to get its story straight about what happened or why. The incident began when a parent at North Shore Elementary School in St. Petersburg alleged the 1998 film, which follows a 6-year-old Black girl who integrated a school in New Orleans, teaches that white people hate Black people, eventually lodging an official complaint. The very next day, the district’s superintendent, Michael Vigue, claimed the school “will no longer be using this video to support the K-5 curriculum”—but that’s when the backpedaling began. The district first softened language with terms like “temporary hold,” before eventually claiming that teachers actually could show the movie, just so long as they followed the appropriate procedures. Then the district claimed the whole thing had been a big misunderstanding, and the announcement just meant that every class planning to show the movie had already done so. In the ensuing days, the board’s representatives continued to make contrasting statements, with the board’s chairperson accusing the district of releasing misleading messages while other members defended the decision.