Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Florida Plastic Surgeon Accused of Murder

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a Florida plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer who was representing a group of defendants in a routine lawsuit the doctor had brought against his former practice. That’s according to a notice of intent filed Friday in Pinellas County Circuit Court, in which State Attorney Bruce Bartlett calls Tomasz Roman Kosowski’s alleged murder of attorney Steven Cozzi last month “cold, calculated, and premeditated… without any pretense of moral or legal justification.” Kosowski has been detained since his March 25 arrest, and was indicted Thursday on one count of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.